Mounties Remind Drivers to Slow Down as Kids Go Back to School

Chilliwack, Boston Bar, Agassiz, Hope, Upper Fraser Valley – The RCMP reminds drivers that September 10 marks the return of students to schools with school buses on the road and school zone speed limits in effect.

City of Chilliwack

School zone speed limits of 30 km/ hour from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. school days across the Upper Fraser Valley – and in effect, school days 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the City of Chilliwack- will be enforced by police throughout the Upper Fraser Valley.

Police also remind motorists to stop for school buses, displaying red flashing lights, while engaged in picking up and dropping off students on the many school bus routes across our communities.

We urge drivers to be watchful for children on the roadways. Speed through school zones and not stopping for school buses is irresponsible, placing students and other motorists in unnecessary danger, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD. This is also a good opportunity for parents to speak to their kids about road safety.

Drivers:

When dropping off your children in school zones, allow them time to exit the vehicle on the side closest to the sidewalk. Never allow a child to cross the street mid-block;

If a vehicle is stopped in front of you or in the lane next to you, they may be yielding to a pedestrian, so proceed with caution and be prepared to stop;

Watch for school buses. Vehicles approaching from both directions must stop for school buses when their red lights are flashing.

Pedestrians:

Stay alert until you have safely reached the other side of the road, cars can come from any direction;

Stay ‘unplugged’ and leave gadgets in backpacks when walking or cycling, this will allow you to focus on the road, see, hear, and respond safely.

For more safety tips to ensure a safe start to the school year visit us on line by clicking onto bcrcmp or our partners at The City of Chilliwack Safer City and ICBC.

Follow on Twitter @UFVRD_RCMP.