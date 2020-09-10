UPDATE – Local Angles Handed Fines For Demonstration Fishery – Fed Up With Current Restrictions (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – UPDATE – The Fraser Valley Salmon Society posted to Facebook on Wednesday that DFO issued fines for the protest bar fishery that happened on September 9.

The Fraser Valley Salmon Society and Fraser River Sport Fishing Alliance say they will cover the ticket cost if they are charged (averaging $250 for fishing salmon and or trout during a closed time).

10 pike minnow and a small sturgeon were caught. The sturgeon was returned to the water.

Locals say there are enough fish in the river system for recreational fishing. DFO says otherwise and the dispute continues.

Proud of everyone who stood united together in solidarity for our future angling opportunities on the Fraser River.Thank you to everyone who was able to participate today and also Thank you to those who supported us and could not make it. **There was 6 written tickets and 4 rod and reel combos that were seized by C&P officers**We look forward to standing beside these people who were charged in defence of all of us. The Fraser Valley Salmon Society and Fraser River Sport Fishing Alliance will be happy to cover the ticket cost if they are charged.

Video can be found here.

ORIGINAL STORY – A demonstration fishery is being organized by the Fraser Valley Salmon Society and Chilliwack Dart and Tackle. In their joint Facebook post, they put up the public notice that on Wednesday September 9th, a demonstration bar fishery will take place.

Registration will be at Island 22 at 7:30AM. This demonstration bar fishery will take place on several locations in the Chilliwack area. This event will be monitored and documented to gather more data on this selective method of fishing.

Right off the bat, local anglers pleaded that this event be on a Saturday or Sunday where more anglers would show up and not in the middle of the week where back to school protocol is also taking place for families.

The Fraser River SportFishing Alliance noted that :

Over the past several years the FRSA and member organizations individually and through the Sport Fish Advisory Board have tried to secure a selective bar fishery on the Fraser River. Despite our attempts to work with DFO staff this request continues to be denied. This method of angling has proven to be truly selective and is an important part of our fishing heritage. A recent request to access healthy runs of late chinook in river was again denied despite openings at the mouth & on-going net fisheries. To further demonstrate our ability to fish selectively the FRSA and member organizations have arranged a Demonstration fishery to be held Sept 9th to further document our valid requests for equitable opportunity.If you are concerned about the angling opportunities for your future generations please attend this event to be launched from Island 22 boat launch Wed Sept 9th. Boat transportation will be provided to designated fishing areas where possible. Please ensure you have a valid fresh water license and be at the launch at 7:30 AM for further details. All participants will be expected to act respectfully toward any DFO staff and other sectors on the river. This is not a protest!! Lets demonstrate we can be respectful while demanding equitable opportunities going forward. Please follow Covid 19 guidelines and socially distance.

The irony is that this is happening as the DFO is also quite happy with chinook flow through the Big Bar Langslide area. That happened in 2019 and the fish numbers are making their way back and forth along the Fraser River.