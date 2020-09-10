BC Liberals Re-Tool Shadow Cabinet – Valley MLA’s Receive New Assignments

Fraser Valley – On the heels of the Federal Conservatives making changes to their shadow cabinet, the Provincial Liberals do the same and Valley MLA’s receive new assignments.

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson made the changes to Opposition critic roles, citing the need to focus on “holding John Horgan and his government to account” as the pandemic continues to plauge the economy and the public in general.

Chilliwack MLA John Martin takes on the portfolio for Advanced Education, Skills and Training.

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness ( who remains in the spotlight for his comments on LGBTQ and religious views) will share the Transportation and Infrastructure critic role with MLA Mike Bernier.

Abbotsford MLA Simon Gibson is now Assistant Deputy Speaker.

In Surrey, Stephanie Cadieux will be taking/giving the heat for ICBC

Today we're announcing changes to our Official Opposition critic roles as our team continues to keep the pressure on the NDP and as we respond to the challenges of COVID-19 to help make a difference in people's lives. pic.twitter.com/yV6rIBKuzG — BC Liberal Caucus (@BCLiberalCaucus) September 10, 2020

The list of Official Opposition Critics:

Leader of the Official Opposition – Andrew Wilkinson

Advanced Education, Skills, & Training – John Martin*

Agriculture & Food Security – Ian Paton

Agri-Tourism – Dan Ashton*

Arts & Culture – John Yap*

Attorney General – Mike de Jong*

BC Hydro – Jordan Sturdy*

Children & Family Development – Joan Isaacs*

Citizens’ Services – Marvin Hunt*

Education – Dan Davies

Economic Development, Competitiveness, Trade, & Technology – Jas Johal*

Economic Development, Competitiveness, Trade, & Technology: Trade Ben Stewart

Economic Development, Competitiveness, Trade, & Technology: Regional Economic Development & Small Business – Jackie Tegart*

Emergency Preparedness – Coralee Oakes*

Energy, Mines, & Petroleum Resources – Tom Shypitka

Environment & Parks – Greg Kyllo*

Finance – Shirley Bond

Forests, Lands, & Natural Resource Operations – John Rustad

Health, Long-Term Care, & Seniors – Norm Letnick

ICBC – Stephanie Cadieux*

Indigenous Relations – Michael Lee & Doug Clovechok*

Labour – Peter Milobar*

LNG, Resource Opportunities, & Responsible Development – Ellis Ross

Mental Health, Addictions, & Community Wellness – Jane Thornthwaite

Multiculturalism – Teresa Wat

Municipal Affairs & Housing – Todd Stone

Public Safety & Solicitor General – Mike Morris

Social Development & Poverty Reduction – Sam Sullivan*

Tourism, Hospitality, & Sport – Michelle Stilwell

Transportation & Infrastructure Mike Bernier & Laurie Throness*

House Roles:

House Leader – Mary Polak

Whip – Eric Foster

Deputy Whip – Greg Kyllo

Caucus Chair – Jackie Tegart

Assistant Deputy Speaker – Simon Gibson

Not Seeking Re-election: Donna Barnett; Rich Coleman; Linda Larson; Linda Reid; Ralph Sultan and Steve Thomson

* Indicates new critic role