BC Liberals Re-Tool Shadow Cabinet – Valley MLA’s Receive New Assignments

Fraser Valley – On the heels of the Federal Conservatives making changes to their shadow cabinet, the Provincial Liberals do the same and Valley MLA’s receive new assignments.
BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson made the changes to Opposition critic roles, citing the need to focus on “holding John Horgan and his government to account” as the pandemic continues to plauge the economy and the public in general.
Chilliwack MLA John Martin takes on the portfolio for Advanced Education, Skills and Training.
Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness ( who remains in the spotlight for his comments on LGBTQ and religious views) will share the Transportation and Infrastructure critic role with MLA Mike Bernier.
Abbotsford MLA Simon Gibson is now Assistant Deputy Speaker.
In Surrey, Stephanie Cadieux will be taking/giving the heat for ICBC
The list of Official Opposition Critics:
Leader of the Official Opposition – Andrew Wilkinson
Advanced Education, Skills, & Training – John Martin*
Agriculture & Food Security – Ian Paton
Agri-Tourism – Dan Ashton*
Arts & Culture – John Yap*
Attorney General – Mike de Jong*
BC Hydro – Jordan Sturdy*
Children & Family Development – Joan Isaacs*
Citizens’ Services – Marvin Hunt*
Education – Dan Davies
Economic Development, Competitiveness, Trade, & Technology – Jas Johal*
Economic Development, Competitiveness, Trade, & Technology: Trade Ben Stewart
Economic Development, Competitiveness, Trade, & Technology: Regional Economic Development & Small Business – Jackie Tegart*
Emergency Preparedness – Coralee Oakes*
Energy, Mines, & Petroleum Resources – Tom Shypitka
Environment & Parks – Greg Kyllo*
Finance – Shirley Bond
Forests, Lands, & Natural Resource Operations – John Rustad
Health, Long-Term Care, & Seniors – Norm Letnick
ICBC – Stephanie Cadieux*
Indigenous Relations – Michael Lee & Doug Clovechok*
Labour – Peter Milobar*
LNG, Resource Opportunities, & Responsible Development – Ellis Ross
Mental Health, Addictions, & Community Wellness – Jane Thornthwaite
Multiculturalism – Teresa Wat
Municipal Affairs & Housing – Todd Stone
Public Safety & Solicitor General – Mike Morris
Social Development & Poverty Reduction – Sam Sullivan*
Tourism, Hospitality, & Sport – Michelle Stilwell
Transportation & Infrastructure Mike Bernier & Laurie Throness*
House Roles:
House Leader – Mary Polak
Whip – Eric Foster
Deputy Whip – Greg Kyllo
Caucus Chair – Jackie Tegart
Assistant Deputy Speaker – Simon Gibson
Not Seeking Re-election: Donna Barnett; Rich Coleman; Linda Larson; Linda Reid; Ralph Sultan and Steve Thomson
* Indicates new critic role
Be the first to comment on "BC Liberals Re-Tool Shadow Cabinet – Valley MLA’s Receive New Assignments"