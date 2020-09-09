While Life Recovery Golf Tourney Is Cancelled – Fundraising Continues – Helping Women With Substance Issues

Fraser Valley – 2020 marks the 22nd year the LIFE Recovery Charity Golf Tournament team, have been raising funds to help LIFE Recovery with the day to day running of the homes.

They normally hold an annual Charity Golf Tournament to raise these funds and last year were able to present them with a cheque in the amount of $67,000. They were hoping to do the same or more again this year however due to Covid-19 regulations, shotgun starts are not permitted while gatherings and banquets are limited to a maximum of 50 people.

As a result of these limitations as well as other restrictions and uncertainties, a Golf Tournament just wasn’t feasible this year. LIFE Recovery nevertheless has the same expenses as every other year while their income suffered as a result of their thrift store closure for several months due to the pandemic. Given their situation, thy are asking sponsors and golf participants to consider committing a cash donation in lieu of a sponsorship and/or golf registration.

L I F E (Living In Freedom Everyday) Recovery is a Christian, not-for-profit society and a registered charity established to support women overcome their substance addictions. Located in Abbotsford, they offer a continuum of residential support services: 4 homes, 3 different stages, ranging from stays of 3 months to years, depending on their client’s needs. They believe all healing is possible through God and strive to help women address the root-cause of their addictions. Their commitment is to the ongoing delivery of Christian, abstinence-based programs focused on healing (physical, mental, emotional, social & spiritual) and re-building community connections.

Donations

If you feel it in your heart to make a cash donation, please don’t hesitate to fill out the attached entry form. The deadline to reach their goal of $67,000 will be the day that they were going to be holding the Golf Tournament this year: September 18, 2020.

More info can be found at this link.

Admin@liferecovery.ca or 604-855-4440.