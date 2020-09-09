Valley MP’s Strahl, Vis in O’Toole’s CPC Shadow Cabinet

Fraser Valley – The Honourable Erin O’Toole, Leader of Canada’s Conservatives and of the Official Opposition, announced the Conservative Shadow Cabinet for the second session of the 43rd Parliament. In addition to his primary responsibilities as Member of Parliament for Chilliwack—Hope, MP Strahl has been appointed the Official Opposition’s Shadow Minister for Labour. Strahl is also CPC Party Whip.

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Brad Vis will shadow the Minister for Housing.

An integral part of MP Strahl’s new role will be holding the Liberal government to account on files pertaining to Canada’s workers, fighting for those who build our country.

“Canada is the strongest and most capable country in the world,” stated MP Strahl. “Canadian workers have a great champion in our new Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole. Under his leadership, our party’s mission statement is the Latin phrase ‘Per ardua ad astra’ meaning, ‘Through adversity, to the stars.’ Our mission statement applies to the challenges Canada’s working people are currently facing and the plan Canada’s Conservatives have to help them.”

“I have been appointed the Conservative Shadow Minister for Labour with a mandate to put Canadian workers first. This is a critical time for our working people and across the country, families are facing disappointment and uncertainty. Hundreds of thousands of energy workers and forestry workers have lost their jobs. Thousands of autoworkers have been laid off. Many others are struggling just to keep their heads above water.”

“Amidst this jobs crisis, the Liberals and NDP are fixated on the wrong things; special interest groups and insiders. Canadian workers don’t need empty words and fancy photo ops, they need a real plan and hope for the future.”

“Canada’s Conservatives will be there for the struggling working class,” concluded MP Strahl. “We will fight for Canada’s workers and the jobs that feed their families, support their communities and make Canada strong.”