Chilliwack Fire Works Fourplex Blaze on Charles Near First

Chilliwack – Early Tuesday morning (September 8 @5:40AM) Chilliwack Fire Department was alerted to a report of a structure fire in the 9000 block of Charles Street (near First).

Fire crews from Halls 1,2, 4 and 6 responded to the scene and upon arrival discovered smoke and flames showing from the exterior of a fourplex building.

Crews prevented significant fire damage to the interior of the building. There were no firefighter or civilian injuries reported at this fire and the occupants of the home were able to safely exit.

This fire is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Officials.