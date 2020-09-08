National Trucking Week – In Hope, Truckers – The Coffee Is On Shell’s Tab – Wednesday September 9

Hope – Shell Rotella® is celebrating National Trucking Week (September 6 – 12) by Fuelling Kindness and paying it forward to the hard-working commercial drivers who deliver essentials across Canada. On September 9th, professional transport drivers can show their Canadian Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) at the register of select Shell Flying J Cafes to receive a free coffee and pastry compliments of Shell Rotella (while supplies last).

Hard work is in the DNA of Shell Rotella engine oil and the dedication and commitment of commercial drivers to serving Canadians deserves recognition.

This is why Shell Rotella is Fuelling Kindness and looking to brighten the day of commercial drivers with a coffee and pastry at select Shell Flying J locations as a small token of appreciation.

Fuelling Kindness is a grassroots Shell initiative. The program involves random acts of kindness to pay it forward in the communities where we live and work.

Wednesday, September 9 at the Hope Flying J Travel Center, 63100 Flood Hope Road in Hope.