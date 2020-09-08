Kent Celebration 125 Podcast – Part 3 of 3 with Patricia “Pat” Cameron Lidstone “After the (1948) Flood” (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn September 8, 2020

Kent/Agassiz (John Henry Oliver) – Celebration 125 with the third podcast, part 3 of a 3-part interview with Patricia “Pat” Cameron Lidstone. This time “After the Flood”. Life gets back to normal in 1948. And the years to follow are filled with many more fascinating stories from Pat. From giggling under the covers to apple sauce sandwiches!

Pat talks about the clean-up after the big Flood of 1948.

