BCFC/CJFL Says Player Eligibility Extended For 2021

Fraser Valley – In a joint statement from the Canadian Junior Football League and the BC Football Conference, player eligibility has been extended for the 2021 season. It’s all due to the COVID-related scrapping the 2020 season.

From the CJFL:

The CJFL is focused on returning to play in 2021 and continue to plan for a full season leading up to the Canadian Bowl National Championship.

Cancellation of the 2020 season affected all of our players but most significantly those athletes that are nearing the end of their eligibility. The decision has been made to extend the eligibility of those players 22 years of age in 2020 (born 1998) for one additional season in 2021. Furthermore for those players 21 years of age in 2020 (born 1999) they have been granted one additional year of eligibility as well for the 2022 season. The CJFL remains committed to players that have chosen the CJFL as their long-term development path. To be eligible for this extended eligibility, affected players must have been on a 2019 CJFL roster, or registered with the CJFL (including those signed to a letter of intent) prior to August 6, 2020.

The CJFL and our 18 member teams continue to work towards a successful 2021 season.

From the BCFC:

The discussion and direction regarding eligibility moving into 2021 is a tough one, and it wasn’t made lightly. It is balancing act to look after as many players as possible, including those yet to come into our league. As a group, we felt this was the most appropriate action.

We all understand that during these challenging times with a pandemic we must be flexible, and adjust where common sense permits.

Allowing these eligibility exemptions was not a decision made lightly, but one we feel was the right one at this time.

There will likely be more adjustments that we will be making as we head into 2021.

Tyler McLaren

President, BC Football Conference