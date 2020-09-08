Agassiz Fall Fair May Have Been Cancelled But The BBQ Goes On – Saturday September 19

Kent/Agassiz – It had to happen. At least back in June. The latest cancellation due to COVID-19 is the 116th Agassiz Fall Fair.

WAIT, the BBQ lives on! So Does the Fresh Air Cinemas!

You MUST pre-order and pay, but you can load up on BBQ chicken and corn on Saturday September 19:

And there will be a few more movies with the Fresh Air Cinema Series:

When the Fair cancellation announcement was made back in June, Councilor Michie Vidal: I’m completely devastated. After a year of practice, no goat milking competition for me. I was so looking forward to increasing my standing along with the encouraging and sarcastic comments from everyone. Oh well….next year.

From the Board of Directors – The Board of Directors has made the difficult decision to postpone this years Fall Fair due to COVID-19 concerns.