AbbyPD Installing “No Panhandling” Signs .. For Motorists – Give To Charities Instead

Abbotsford – More than 20 signs will be installed at busy intersections, advising motorists that panhandling on roadways is hazardous and unlawful. Drivers are encouraged to donate to local agencies whose mandate it is to help those who panhandle, rather than giving money to panhandlers directly.

Signs have been installed at the following intersections:

Sumas Way / McConnell Rd (1 sign)

Sumas Way/ Barrons Way (1 sign)

South Fraser Way/ Clearbrook Rd (2 signs)

Mount Lehman Rd / Fraser Hwy (2 signs)

Mount Lehman Rd/ Cardinal Ave (2 signs)

South Fraser Way / Gladwin Rd (4 signs)

South Fraser Way/ McCallum Rd (2 signs)

South Fraser Way/ Marshall Rd (2 signs)

Highway 11/ Sumas Way (1 signs)

Highway 11/ McCallum Rd (2 signs)

Fraser Hwy/ Mount Lehman Rd (2 signs)

Sumas Way/ Marshall Rd (2 signs)

Sumas Way/ South Fraser Way (2 signs)

Sgt. Murray of AbbyPD’s Street Outreach Response Team (SORT) says, “We know that individuals who are connected to services have better health outcomes than those who are not. Citizens who provide street-side support may think they are helping, when in reality it dissuades the panhandler from seeking the assistance of professionals trained in the areas of homelessness, mental health and addiction. Street-side donations can ultimately be counter-productive to the health and well-being of the person panhandling.”

Mayor Henry Braun notes, “Abbotsford continues to collaborate with local partners to address the specific needs of vulnerable groups. Supporting those in need within our community is a joint effort – residents, all levels of government, non-profit organizations, and businesses all need to come together. We live in a generous community and there are many excellent local organizations we can support which work diligently to address the specific needs of those experiencing homelessness.”

AbbyPD encourages those who need assistance to reach out to local agencies. Community members wishing to help are urged to donate to charitable organizations which specialize in supporting those in need. Organizations to consider donating to include: