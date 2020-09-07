Gusty and Warm Outflow Winds (70 km/h) are Expected on Labour Day Monday – Ferries Could Be Affected

Fraser Valley – OK, who had hot outflow winds from Northern BC for their September 2020 Bingo.

As if this year hasn’t been strange enough, comes this from Environment Canada.

5:18 AM PDT Monday 07 September 2020

Special weather statement in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Gusty outflow winds are expected today.



Following an abrupt change in weather conditions across the prairies this weekend, a strong ridge of high pressure has built over northern BC and started expanding southwards. Rising pressures will drive strong outflow winds through coastal valleys today. Winds will likely be at their peak during the day but could potentially remain gusty through this evening.



The plume of strong, northeasterlies winds will cross the Strait of Georgia and impact the Gulf Islands, Greater Victoria, Port Renfrew, Duncan, and Lake Cowichan by this afternoon.



Wind gusts upwards of 70 km/h are possible leading to an increased risk of damage from tree limb breakage.

This could pose a challenge for some campers and trucks driving through the flats in the Valley. BC Ferries may see delays as well.

Cross-polar flow will send cool air down the eastern spine of the Rockies and into the middle of the continent by the 2nd week of September. pic.twitter.com/AXwksgFoTR — Ethan Sacoransky (@blizzardof96) August 30, 2020