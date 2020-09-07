Chilliwack Chiefs Start Training Camp Tuesday September 8 – Coach and GM Brian Maloney Talks Hockey (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs start training camp at the Coliseum on Tuesday September 8. Coach and GM Brian Maloney Talks Hockey. While the BCHL schedule has not been set in stone, Maloney is already stressing to his players that not only are they to learn the systems ( and be in shape), they also have to realize what their roles are as community ambassadors.

Training camp kicks off tomorrow at the Coliseum🏒🏒



Head Coach and GM Brian Maloney talks about the procedures and steps we are taking to keep our players and staff safe this season⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ORMelzJgNG — Chilliwack Chiefs (@Chiefs_Hockey) September 7, 2020