Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs start training camp at the Coliseum on Tuesday September 8. Coach and GM Brian Maloney Talks Hockey. While the BCHL schedule has not been set in stone, Maloney is already stressing to his players that not only are they to learn the systems ( and be in shape), they also have to realize what their roles are as community ambassadors.
Related Articles
NHL Central Scouting – Final Report
Chilliwack Closing In On RBC Attendance Record – Tournament Not Until May 2018
Chiefs End 2015 With 2-1 Win Over Langley (Video)
Chilliwack Chiefs Fill The Food Bank Night Wednesday December 30
Leave a comment Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Be the first to comment on "Chilliwack Chiefs Start Training Camp Tuesday September 8 – Coach and GM Brian Maloney Talks Hockey (VIDEO)"