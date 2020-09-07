Chilliwack Chiefs Start Training Camp Tuesday September 8 – Coach and GM Brian Maloney Talks Hockey (VIDEO)

Chilliwack Chiefs Coach and GM, Brian Maloney

Posted By: Don Lehn September 7, 2020

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs start training camp at the Coliseum on Tuesday September 8. Coach and GM Brian Maloney Talks Hockey. While the BCHL schedule has not been set in stone, Maloney is already stressing to his players that not only are they to learn the systems ( and be in shape), they also have to realize what their roles are as community ambassadors.

