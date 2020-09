Chilliwack – Open since 2017, the Funky ‘Unforgettable” Boutique on Wellington in Downtown Chilliwack is a treasure trove of goodies. Check out the high quality and name brand gently worn clothing , records, collectibles and memorabilia.

45947 Wellington Ave, Chilliwack, BC V2P 2C6 Phone: (604) 402-0888

Terri and her daughter will always greet you with a smile.