COVID-19 Relief Fund Open to Small Businesses in Chilliwack – Up to $5K

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack BIA – Downtown Business Improvement Association is getting the word out that the new Grant program called the Canada United Small Business Relief Fund are now accepting applications. This Fund aims to help small Canadian businesses with their recovery efforts as a result of COVID-19.



The Canada United Small Business Relief Fund will be managed by the Ontario Chamber of Commerce on behalf of the national Chamber network in support of other chambers and partners to help small Canadian businesses with their recovery efforts as a result of COVID-19.



If awarded, a relief grant can be used for any of the following activities:

Purchasing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as masks, face shields, and latex gloves.

Renovating physical space to adhere to local, Provincial or Federal reopening guidelines.

Developing or improving e-commerce capabilities for your business.

Successful applicants will receive a relief grant of up to $5,000.



Learn more about the program and eligibility criteria at

https://occ.ca/canada-united-small-business-relief-fund/



If you have any questions about the small business relief grant fund, contavct Daniyal Azhar, Program Manager.