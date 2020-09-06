CAPTURED – Abbotsford Police Searching For High Risk Sex Offender – Sean Michael Jerome

Abbotsford – UPDATE SEPTEMBER 6 – APD Cst Jody Thomas posted to social media on Sunday afternoon that Sean Michael Jerome was captured. No other details have been release on where or how he was brought into custody.

ORIGINAL STORY SEPTEMBER 5 – AbbyPD is looking for Sean Michael JEROME. He is #WANTED for a breach of a conditional sentence order.

JEROME is a high risk sex offender. His victims are adult women he is in intimate relationships with.

Call 9-1-1 if you see Sean JEROME or have information of his whereabouts.