Gusty and Warm Outflow Winds (70 km/h) are Expected on Labour Day Monday

Fraser Valley – OK, who had hot outflow winds from Northern BC for their September 2020 Bingo.

As if this year hasn’t been strange enough, comes this from Environment Canada.

This could pose a challenge for some campers and trucks driving through the flats in the Valley.

This is all from a long way away. Typhoon Maysak’s impact on China and Korea will eventually be felt here, according to the Weather Network.

Cross-polar flow will send cool air down the eastern spine of the Rockies and into the middle of the continent by the 2nd week of September. pic.twitter.com/AXwksgFoTR — Ethan Sacoransky (@blizzardof96) August 30, 2020

3:55 PM PDT Saturday 05 September 2020

Special weather statement in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Gusty outflow winds are expected on Monday.



Following an abrupt change in weather conditions across the prairies this weekend, a strong ridge of high pressure will build over northern BC and spread southwards on Sunday night. Rising pressures will drive strong outflow winds through coastal valleys on the Labour Day Monday. Winds will likely be at their peak during the day but could potentially remain gusty through Monday night.



Wind gusts upwards of 70 km/h are possible leading to an increased risk of damage to/from tree limb breakage.