Province Releases “What We Heard” Study – Proposals for New Homes On Current ALR Land

Victoria – The Province is releasing a “what we heard” summary report on the Ministry of Agriculture’s proposed policy direction to increase residential flexibility (building homes) in the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR).

The report summarizes feedback from individuals, associations and local governments in B.C. in response to policy considerations outlined in the ministry’s intentions paper on residential flexibility in the ALR. Feedback was received between Jan. 27 and May 17, 2020.

The intentions paper was government’s response to concerns heard during ALR engagement sessions in fall 2019. Both the public and stakeholders stated more options for small additional residences were needed.

The paper outlined policy options under consideration for small additional residences that continue to maintain government’s core objectives under the Agricultural Land Commission Act. These policy options preserve and encourage the use of ALR land for agriculture.

To allow time for the development of new regulations, the grandfathering period for manufactured homes in the ALR is being extended to July 31, 2021. Landowners in the ALR will have until then to obtain the required permits and authorizations to place a manufactured additional residence for immediate family on their property, without having to apply to the Agricultural Land Commission.

What We Heard from Consultations with Local Governments and Public Feedback on Residential Flexibility:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/agriculture-seafood/agricultural-land-and-environment/agricultural-land-reserve

Ministry of Agriculture Policy Intentions Paper: Residential Flexibility in the ALR:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/farming-natural-resources-and-industry/agriculture-and-seafood/agricultural-land-and-environment/agriculture-land-reserve/residential_flexibility_intentions_paper.pdf

Supporting B.C. Farmers Public Engagement “What We Heard” Report:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/farming-natural-resources-and-industry/agriculture-and-seafood/agricultural-land-and-environment/agriculture-land-reserve/what-we-heard-report.pdf