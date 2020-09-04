Abby Police/Search and Rescue Continue Searching for Brook Morrison – Asking Hikers to Stay Away from Ledgeview Trails TFN

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police ask, have you seen #MissingPerson, 26-year-old Brook Morrison?
Brook was last heard from Tuesday night at 5:45PM and has not returned home.
Brook is 5’5” tall, – slim build (approx 120 lbs) with blonde hair – blue eyes – no clothing design.
APD do not know if Brook is equipped for hiking or the cooler weather in the evenings.
Brook’s cellular phone is tracking to the area of Eagle Mountain- possibly Ledgeview. APD is now asking that you stay away from the Ledgeview Trails and the search continues.
If you are a hiker, mountain biker or familiar with the trails in and around the Ledgeview, Sumas Mountain or Auguston trail systems- and you have info, please call APD.
Call 604-859-5225 if you are able to assist.
