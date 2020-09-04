Abby Police/Search and Rescue Continue Searching for Brook Morrison – Asking Hikers to Stay Away from Ledgeview Trails TFN

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police ask, have you seen #MissingPerson, 26-year-old Brook Morrison?

Brook was last heard from Tuesday night at 5:45PM and has not returned home.

Brook is 5’5” tall, – slim build (approx 120 lbs) with blonde hair – blue eyes – no clothing design.

APD do not know if Brook is equipped for hiking or the cooler weather in the evenings.

Brook’s cellular phone is tracking to the area of Eagle Mountain- possibly Ledgeview. APD is now asking that you stay away from the Ledgeview Trails and the search continues.

If you are a hiker, mountain biker or familiar with the trails in and around the Ledgeview, Sumas Mountain or Auguston trail systems- and you have info, please call APD.

Call 604-859-5225 if you are able to assist.

Team is continuing the search for Mr. Morrison today. Today we will concentrating on technical areas and utilizing low flying aircraft. General public is requested to avoid the Ledgeview trails to allow our teams to work effectively. @AbbyPoliceDept pic.twitter.com/r1Peb5d9UA — CFVSAR (@CFVSAR) September 4, 2020