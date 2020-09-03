Op/Ed – Wife of Firefighter Concerned About Under Staffing In Valley, BC

Fraser Valley – In an opinion piece on Facebook and endorsed by the Chilliwack Firefighters Association, Shauna Macey-Slee is the wife of a North Vancouver Firefighter and sees the similarities in staffing, funding and public safety.

This comes after recent fires in Chilliwack including side by side Promontory homes, where civilians assisted firefighters with hoses (according to the Association).

Her opinion:

I’m wondering if people realize how understaffed our Chilliwack Fire Department is. Not only is the understaffing of halls putting the public at risk, our firefighters lives are at risk. Legally they cannot go into a building for rescue and to save lives when they only have three men/women on a truck, as WCB and NFPA standards require 4 fire fighters, using 2 in 2 out. Lives will be lost due to this, it’s only a matter of time. We are also greatly lacking in EMR training for our Chilliwack Fire services, again for our population, this is unacceptable. They aren’t dispatched to overdoses, stabbings, as well as other aid calls. I would urge you to write the city, our MLA’s and demand fully staffed halls, the way these firefighters have to operate is very dangerous and unfortunately out of their control due to the politics of it all. It takes some squeaky wheels to implement change, this is totally unacceptable! Our city is growing DAILY, have a look at the chart, and see how you feel knowing this. Rant over, please, please, please send letters demanding better for our citizens! Cheers.