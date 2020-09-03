Op/Ed – Fraser Institute Ranks B.C. Secondary Schools in Annual Report Card

Fraser Valley/Vancouver -— The Fraser Institute released its latest ( and always controversial) Report Card on British Columbia’s Secondary Schools, 2020.

“Parents should use this Report Card every year to see how their child’s school is doing, and if necessary, ask the principal how he or she plans to turn things around,” said Peter Cowley, senior fellow at the Fraser Institute.

School Districts and the Provincial Ministry of Education have always criticized the formula used by this annual survey as being inaccurate.

As last school year and the upcoming year have been and are affected by COVID, again the question, is the criteria valid?

This year’s Report Card ranks 252 public and independent secondary schools based on six academic indicators using student results from annual province wide exams, grade-to-grade transition rates and graduation rates.

Of the top 50 schools in the ranking, 29 are independent schools and 21 are public schools (although among the top 25 schools, 21 are independent), and are located across the province including Chilliwack and Abbotsford.

“We often hear that some schools are doomed to perform poorly because of the communities and students they serve, but that’s just not true—every school can improve and rank higher than the year before,” Cowley said.

For the complete results on all ranked schools, and to easily compare the performance of different schools, visit www.compareschoolrankings.org.