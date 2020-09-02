In the Wake Of Drownings, Cultus Lake Fire Has Fundraiser For Rescue Boat

Cultus Lake – The Irony. 2020 has not been a kind year at the best of time. Add to that the number of drownings at the lake in 2020.

Funding is tight for many organizations and even the Cultus Lake Fire Department has to go to GoFundMe to hold a fundraiser, to pay for a desperately needed rescue boat.

Glenn Charles, a retired Deputy’s Chief from Cultus Lake Fire Hall, posted this plea to GoFundMe:

Want to join us in making a difference? The Fire Hall is raising money to benefit the community and visitors of Cultus Lake.

This year, unfortunately there has been an increase in drownings and water incidents on the lake.

We are trying to fundraise $6000 to help buy a rescue boat. This boat will be used by the fire rescue crew to respond to emergencies on the lake. Purchasing this boat will help decrease the time it takes to get to a drowning or emergency on the water. We believe being proactive to an emergency will eliminate any further deaths, tragedies and save lives.

Please understand that none of the money fundraised will go towards the Cultus Lake Parks Board. Any donations will be associated with the Fire Hall. Should this goal exceed our expected target the rest of the money will be redirected to training for search and water rescue.

Thank you everyone for contributing, sharing and spreading the word.