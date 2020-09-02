Back to Back Thursday Protests in Abbotsford Re: Excelsior Hog Farm

Abbotsford – In April 2019, video footage was taken at Excelsior Farms in Abbotsford showing alleged abuse of pigs at the farm.

The trespassing court case for four protesters starts Thursday September 3 in Abbotsford.

Media Liaison for the protesters group “Meat The Victims”, Janice Soranno expects protesters for both SPCA and the alleged trespassers will show up and that poses COVID spacing concerns. The protest in front of the court house as well as SPCA is expected to start at 9 AM.

From their media release:

On September 3rd a precedent-setting court case begins, involving 4 animal activists who exposed the atrocities of factory farming. One of those activists, Amy Soranno, is leading the fight for animal rights in Canada. This case has the potential to change the law and finally bring justice for animals. This case will be significant in Canadian History. Amy has been summoned to court for 7 indictable offences. Unlike summary convictions, they are charging Amy with the highest criminal level in Canadian court. As a result of an extensive investigation, 3 other activists have also been arrested – Nicholas Schafer, Jeff Rigear and Roy Sasano, with a total of 21 counts between the 4 activists. They are all due to appear in Abbotsford Provincial Court on September 3rd. Not only are these activists facing 21 charges but they are waiting to hear if “break and enter to commit an indictable offence” will be determined to be “break and enter to commit terrorism”.

Last year, Excelsior Hog Farm in Abbotsford, BC was the subject of disturbing footage released by PETA. The video shows pigs bleeding and suffering from tumours, hernias and gashes. Some couldn’t even walk, so they languished and slowly died on a filthy concrete floor. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1BA7KjDoXSQ



On April 28, 2019, Amy and 200 other activists stormed Excelsior Hog Farm in broad daylight, and sat between rows of pregnant pigs who were locked inside metal crates, unable to turn around or move. The group livestreamed for 7 hours, generating international news coverage on the plight of farmed animals. Amy was arrested as the leader of the protest, which was Canada’s first factory farm lockdown. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=yfs97ZaQdPc

Shortly after, hidden camera footage emerged, showing the same farm conducting criminal animal cruelty, such as aggressively shocking pigs in the face with electric prods, repeatedly hitting & kicking these animals, cutting off the tails & testicles of screaming piglets with no pain relief, and more. https://vimeo.com/447374013

Despite documented criminal animal cruelty at Excelsior Hog Farm, the BCSPCA has yet to recommend charges to Crown counsel, despite huge public outcry (28,000 signed petition at the tine of this email).

The activists hope to prompt legal change for animals, challenge the lack of transparency within animal agriculture, and advance how animal cruelty is enforced.

BACKGROUND

In April 2019, Representatives of the BC Pork Producers Association (BCPPA) had responded to concerns regarding animal care brought to the organization’s attention by CTV on April 22. CTV approached the BCPPA with a video that was provided to the news agency by an animal rights organization (PETA). Animal rights activists allege the video was taken at an Abbotsford-area hog farm.“The video was taken by a trespasser at night, it has been edited and lacks context and understanding, but some of the scenes are of concern,” says Chad Goertzen, director of the BC Pork Producers Association. “As soon as we saw the video, BC Pork arranged for a swine veterinarian to visit the farm to ensure national standards were continuing to be met.”

BC SPCA investigated. PETA, (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) posted the video to YouTube: A new eyewitness video reveals pigs’ agony and slow death amid filth at Excelsior Hog Farm in Abbotsford, British Columbia. Mother pigs were found crammed inside metal crates barely any larger than their own bodies, unable even to turn around.

This footage shows workers using cattle prods on pigs in the face, kicking and striking pigs, and castrating piglets without analgesic, and more.



Hidden camera video: https://vimeo.com/353046480 NOTE CONTENT.

Representatives of the BC Pork Producers Association (BCPPA) responded to concerns regarding animal care brought to the organization’s attention by CTV on April 22, 2019. Since then PETA and the SPCA were looking into video. The farm owners wanted answers while at the same time, concerned about trespassing.

