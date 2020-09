Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police ask, have you seen #MissingPerson, 26-year-old Brook Morrison?

Brook was last heard from Tuesday night at 5:45PM and has not returned home.

Brook is 5’5” tall, – slim build (approx 120 lbs) with blonde hair – blue eyes – no clothing design.

Call 604-859-5225 if you are able to assist.