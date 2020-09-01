Prostate Cancer Support Group – Chilliwack – September 3

Chilliwack – The next meeting for the Chilliwack Prostate Cancer Support Group will be on Thursday, September 3rd at 7:00 PM and will be done by a web conference, all past attendees will receive an invitation to join.

The speaker will be Peter Brown, with Doctor Tomasz Beer’s presentation from the 2019 PCRI Conference with information on chemotherapy, genetic testing, immune or injection therapy, pills, etc.

To register for the meeting please send an email to deerikson@shaw.ca. Attendees may ask questions on the chat line.

Any questions, call Dale (604) 824-5506.