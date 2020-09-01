Kent Celebration 125: Podcast with Patricia Cameron Lidstone…Part 2 of a Three Part Interview (VIDEO)

Kent/Agassiz (John Henry Oliver) – Kent Celebration 125: Podcast with Patricia Cameron Lidston. Part 2 of a Three Part Interview

Patricia “Pat” Cameron Lidstone continues her talk on the Cameron family history in Agassiz, BC. This time, the big flood of May ’48! From a family of 14 children, Pat, age eleven at the time, and the younger siblings and some adult relatives, were shipped off to the Hotel Vancouver. Her parents and older brothers stayed behind in Agassiz to help with holding back the floodwaters and saving what they could, along with helping neighbours.

(Note: The flooded downtown photo is courtesy of Agassiz-Harrison Museum archives.

The Hotel Vancouver photo courtesy of the Vancouver Museum. The rest are current photos by JHO)