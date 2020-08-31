RONA Chilliwack Supporting Salvation Army Care and Share Centre – Lowe’s Canada Heroes Campaign

Boucherville, QC/Chilliwack– Lowe’s Canada, one of Canada’s leading home improvement retailers, will be kicking off its 2020 Heroes campaign Tuesday September 1. Each fall, as part of this campaign, Lowe’s, RONA, and Reno-Depot corporate stores collect in-store donations to help a non-profit organization or a public school in their community fulfil its mission or carry out a specific project. At the end of the campaign, Lowe’s Canada matches 50% of the funds raised by stores, up to $2,000 per store.

From September 1 to 30, 2020, employees of the RONA Chilliwack store will thus be raising funds for the Salvation Army Care and Share Centre.

For more information on this initiative or to view the list of participating locations and supported organizations, visit lowescanada.ca/heroes . To share this news on social media, please use #HeroesCampaign and @Lowe’s Canada (LinkedIn) and @LowesCanadaCorp (Twitter).