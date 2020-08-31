Poll – Premiers’ Performance: Election drums beat to incumbents’ tune in BC, NB and Saskatchewan

Vancouver (Angus Reid) – Response to the coronavirus pandemic continues to be a key metric by which Canadians rate their political leaders in 2020. The issue consistently supersedes all others in terms of importance. But new data from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute indicates approval ratings for Canada’s premiers does not necessarily correlate with the number of cases or severity of outbreak province to province.

Read the rest of the story here: www.angusreid.org/premier-approval-august2020