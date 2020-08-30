Maple Ridge – The TV series Van Helsing will be filming outside of the Greg Moore Youth Centre and in and around Memorial Peace Park on September 1st.
Related Articles
Province Buys Land For Maple Ridge Homeless Projects
Maple Ridge Hosting 2020 BC Summer Games
Maple Ridge RCMP Catch Carjacker
Province, BC Housing Granted Injunction Against Anti Modular Housing Protesters In Maple Ridge
Leave a comment Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Be the first to comment on "TV Series “Van Helsing” Shooting in Maple Ridge – Tuesday, September 1- Traffic Restrictions"