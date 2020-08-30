TV Series “Van Helsing” Shooting in Maple Ridge – Tuesday, September 1- Traffic Restrictions

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn August 30, 2020

Maple Ridge – The TV series Van Helsing will be filming outside of the Greg Moore Youth Centre and in and around Memorial Peace Park on September 1st. 

See attached letter and map describing what you can expect.

