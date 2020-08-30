Trans Mountain Pipeline Construction Update for the Valley

Fraser Valley – Trans Mountain Pipeline has released their September calendar for their construction to twin the TMX pipeline through the Fraser Valley. The website information is here.

Abbotsford – Sumas Terminal expansion is currently under way until December 2022. Work at Sumas Terminal includes the installation of a new perimeter fence and installation of temporary infrastructure needed for construction. There will be one new storage tank installed within the terminal and the development of a new fire water retention pond.

Chilliwack/Lackaway Temporary Stockpile Site and Construction Yard – Until September 2022, This site may be used for; the delivery and storage of construction materials and equipment, including stockpiling and staging of pipe; installation of temporary office buildings or trailers to support construction crews building the pipeline and associated facilities; transportation of materials and equipment to and from the site.

Popkum Construction Office and Yard – Until September 2022 – This temporary infrastructure site, located on the Popkum Indian Reserve No. 1, is being developed and is owned by the Popkum First Nation. If approved by the CER, this site would be used for office facilities, a construction yard for storage of equipment, pipe, and other construction material during construction of the Expansion Project in the Coquihalla-Hope region.

Read more about this site here.