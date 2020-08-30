Chilliwack OPS – Overdose Prevention Society Vigil – Monday August 31 – Salish Park

Chilliwack – On Monday August 31, Chilliwack OPS – Overdose Prevention Society, will hold a vigil as part of Overdose Prevention Day.

At 6PM in Salish Park Chilliwack OPS will be holding a candlelight vigil for the ones we’ve lost in our community. They will have purple ribbons for anyone who wants one.

This comes on the heels of the July OD numbers from the BC Coroner that once again show the Fentanyl related OD death numbers continue to climb. 2020 Valley Numbers are on pace to double the 2019 death toll.

A GoFundMe fundraiser continues.Chilliwack OPS are looking for funding to help provide our volunteers and peers with supplies and honorariums for their work. Funding would also be going toward the implementation of more services for the community!

Check them out on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/Harmreductionchilliwack