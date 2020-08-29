New Web Reporting Tool Illustrates Health of B.C.’s Rivers

With the help of First Nations communities and trained local watershed stewards, the Province and federal government jointly conduct water quality monitoring by regularly collecting samples from 42 stations located on 31 rivers throughout the province. The results have been available in technical reports, but a new user-friendly web reporting tool has been created to help people learn more about water quality and how it relates to the rivers near them.

Using an interactive map of the province, people can view 10-year water quality trends in certain rivers with data complied from the Canada-B.C. Water Quality Monitoring Program. The program has been in place since 1985. The data is also used to determine the current status of water quality, detect emerging issues that may threaten aquatic life and support the development of guidelines for water, fish and sediment.

The new Canada-B.C. surface water quality web reporting tool can be viewed online: https://gov.bc.ca/canada-bc/waterquality-monitoring

The Fraser River is the longest river in B.C., stretching 1,375 kilometres. About 50% of all arable land in B.C. falls within the Fraser River Basin.

At 580 kilometres long, the Skeena River is the second-largest river in B.C and flows southwest from the northern Interior to the Chatham Sound south of Prince Rupert.

The Kettle River, a tributary to the Columbia River, crosses the Canada-U.S. border three times, at Midway, Grand Forks and south of Christina Lake.

For more information about water quality in B.C., visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/water/water-quality