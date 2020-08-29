Joint Statement from City of Abbotsford and Fraser Health: Community Safety During COVID-19

Abbitsford – The City of Abbotsford and Fraser Health are reminding residents to ensure they are practicing physical distancing, hygiene protocols, and following the advice of Dr. Henry and our health authorities after the high numbers of local COVID-19 cases were released by the Province this week.

“The high number of local COVID cases released this week by Dr. Henry are an important reminder for everyone in Abbotsford to ensure that we are all practicing safe physical distancing protocols wherever we go, and remembering to wash our hands often and wear a mask wherever it’s required, or where we are unable to physically distance,” said Abbotsford Mayor, Henry Braun.

BC Centre for Disease Control August 21, 2020

“We cannot be too diligent, especially as we go into September and the fall months. It is vital that we continue to work toward achieving a balance of restarting our activities while protecting our most vulnerable by doing our best to keep ourselves and those we care about safe. It’s also crucial that we refrain from gathering together in large groups and keep our social bubbles small.”

City of Abbotsford Bylaw Officers alongside the Abbotsford Police Department are working closely with other Provincial agencies to ensure education and compliance with Provincial Health Orders related to COVID-19. This includes ticketing groups who are gathering unsafely under the updated COVID-19 Related Measures Act.

“At this critical time, we continue to rely on everyone to do their part,” said Fraser Health medical health officer Dr. Aamir Bharmal. “We are reminding people in our communities to use their COVID sense and maintain physical distancing. We encourage people to keep their groups small, spaced, and ideally outside. If invited to an event, they should ask the host what COVID-19 safety measures are in place. Wear a mask whenever you cannot keep a safe distance from others and wash your hands. We all have a role in reducing COVID-19 transmission in our communities.”

City of Abbotsford COVID-19 Information: https://www.abbotsford.ca/public_safety/emergency_program/city_services_update_covid_19.htm

Fraser Health COVID-19 information: fraserhealth.ca/covid19