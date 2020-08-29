Downtown Abbotsford Parking Study – On Line

Abbotsford – Parking in the historic older section of Downtown Abbotsford is always a challenge, with a few expletives thrown in for good measure.

The City is undertaking a parking study in @DowntownAbbyBC Share your views online: https://letstalkabbotsford.ca/parking

The Abbotsford Historic Downtown Parking Study seeks to understand existing and future needs for parking and develop a strategic management plan to enable the City to manage the transportation needs associated with its future growth over the next 10 years as envisioned in the Historic Downtown Neighbourhood Plan(External link) (HDNP). The project is being completed over two stages, which began in July 2019 with completion planned for early 2020.

An online survey and stakeholder engagement was conducted in 2019 to gain valuable insight into the parking challenges and viewpoints from residents, businesses and stakeholders. View the survey responses here.

The City of Abbotsford has hired Watt Consulting Group—a transportation and engineering firm based in Vancouver—to undertake the study.