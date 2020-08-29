chillTV’s Chill N Chat! Episode 13 – “Bruce Warren” (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – Chill N Chat! Episode 13 – “Bruce Warren”

It’s LUCKY EPISODE 13!

And Miss Fire Prevention N Miss Kinsman of Summerland ARE BACK!! (yeah, you’ll have to watch AT LEAST the “Wine & W5” segment to know what we’re talking about! – this week featuring El Nihilo Chaos Rosso!).

EXTRA SPECIAL GUEST this week is Trish’s husband, Sound Engineer, Pastor, Food Courier AND host of chillTV’s new “Bruce on the Loose” series!

Bridal Falls is featured in this week’s Treasure Trails!

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™