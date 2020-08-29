chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: August 27, 2020 w/ Mayor Ken Popove, Ian Charmichael of Chilliwack Dogwood Monarch Lions Club, Bruce Warren on Business (The Olive Junction) (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: August 27, 2020 w/ Mayor Ken Popove, Ian Charmichael of Chilliwack Dogwood Monarch Lions Club, Bruce Warren on Business (The Olive Junction).

Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:

Tragic death of a young Yarrow boy breaks hearts Chilliwack.

The new Metis House open with a BBQ and a promise to serve the community.

Time to don masks on transit.

News Director: Don Lehn

“Councillor’s Corner: Chilliwack City”: guest Mayor Ken Popove

“Bruce on the Loose” (new businesses profile segment) – featured “The Olive Junction”, with host Bruce Warren.

chillTV Interview: Ian Carmichael, Chilliwack Dogwood Monarch Lions Club

