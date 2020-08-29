2020 Rotary Book Sale – Early and Outdoors – Saturday August 29

Chilliwack – It will be in August and not October and outdoors as well.

On their Facebook page, it’s billed as Rotary’s “IT’S Outside, BOOK Sale!” · Hosted by Rotary Club of Chilliwack.

Chilliwack Rotary received a lot of feedback that people are running out of books to read during this summer of pandemic, but that’s no reason to panic!



Rotary has your back!



Rotary is doing an early sale for book lovers this summer for one day only, and outside so everyone stays safe and socially distant!



Get in on the deals Saturday August 29th from 10 am-6 pm at the brand new Rotary Building, 44870 Wolfe Rd. for their wonderful outdoor sale!