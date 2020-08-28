BC Grant Applications Open to Boost Recovery & Treatment Beds

Victoria – Applications are open for grant funding to increase substance-use treatment and recovery beds and help more people living with addiction in British Columbia.

Recently, the Chilliwack Youth Recovery Centre – “Traverse” opened their doors for youth aged 13-18. For more information, including grant guidelines and how to apply online, visit: https://cmhabc-applications.ca/

In July 2020, the B.C. government announced $13.5 million to add an estimated 50 to 70 new publicly funded treatment and recovery beds for adults throughout the province. Licensed and registered not-for-profit and private service operators providing high-quality, evidence-informed, bed-based treatment and recovery services can apply for a grant to expand their service capacity.

Applications will be accepted from Aug. 27 to Oct. 7, 2020. Decisions will be made in the fall. Funding will be awarded through the Canadian Mental Health Association, following an adjudication process that will include the B.C. government, health authorities, the Community Action Initiative and other partners.



Bed-based treatment and recovery programs are an important part of the substance-use continuum of care available to people in British Columbia. They provide safe, structured living environments where people can focus on their recovery journey.



These grants will help address gaps in the system and improve mental health and addictions services as the Province continues to build the comprehensive system of care that British Columbians deserve.