Province Shells Out $10M One Time Finding For Community Social Services

Victoria/Fraser Valley – Organizations and agencies in B.C.’s community social services sector will receive $10 million in one-time funding from the Province.

The funding will support training programs to agencies and organizations across the sector, including training and development for Indigenous agencies and Indigenous staff, foundational training and development opportunities, and occupational health and safety.

Government funding provides training, programs

The Federation of Community Social Services of BC Society received $3 million to support agencies and organizations in the social services sector to deliver training programs to improve foundational knowledge and core skills, including leadership and management.

The Federation of Community Social Services of BC Society also received $1.4 million to deliver programs to community social service agencies to help them improve workplace health and safety and promote injury prevention throughout the sector.

The BC Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres received $3 million to deliver training and development programs to Indigenous organizations that will help strengthen capacity and increase the number of skilled Indigenous workers in the social services sector.

The BC CEO Network Association received $1.075 million to develop and deliver specialized training for personnel in the social services sector delivering community living support around the province.

Three organizations that provide victim services or anti-violence training receive $600,000 from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General:

The BC Society of Transition Houses received $127,200 to support the recruitment and retention of staff who deliver programs to children and youth experiencing violence.

The Ending Violence Association of BC received $338,400 for recruitment and retention training initiatives for staff who provide victim service and violence-against-women programs.

Police Victim Services BC received $134,400 to support staff recruitment and retention.

The Aboriginal Housing Management Association received $100,000 and the BC Non-Profit Housing Association received $500,000 to work with BC Housing to develop training for community housing service provider employees, as well as educational and professional pathways into non-profit housing.

The Board Voice Society of BC received $200,200 to develop, manage, administer and deliver training workshops for board members of non-profit organizations in the sector.

Vela Microboard Association of BC, in consultation with the Family Support Institute of BC Society, received $125,000 to for recruitment and retention initiatives to assist individuals and families receiving Community Living BC support through individualized funding and person-centred societies.