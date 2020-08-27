BC Walk for Huntington Disease Goes Virtual, September 13

All donations and contributions made to our event will be matched by an anonymous donor dollar for dollar!Registration Fee is $0 so everyone can join in the fun! Please consider showing your support for the cause by making a personal donation (for a tax receipt) instead.

Your registration also counts you for the Huntington Heroes National Virtual Walk!

Walk, Run or Roll!

No matter your choice of exercise, or where you take part from, join us in improving lives of those affected by HD together but apart. This year, everyone will exercise with their closest family and friends (50 max) while socially distanced wherever is the most convenient to them. We encourage everyone to track their kilometres travelled and post pictures using the hashtag #BCwalk4HD.

Don’t forget the theme is Huntington Heroes, celebrating the everyday heroes that make up the HD Community. Walk dressed as your favourite hero (superheroes, musicians, athletes, service people, etc). Prizes are available for the best costume!

Like our Facebook Page and Instagram Account for the latest information, as well as to access our event day entertainment and online auction!

Date: Sunday, September 13, 2020

Location: Your own neighbourhood, anywhere in beautiful B.C.!



Event Schedule:

10:00 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. – Facebook LIVE Kick-off

10:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – HD Community Update

10:30 a.m. – 10:40 a.m. – Warm-up

10:40 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Walk/Run/Ride in your community!

Track your kilometers using one of these apps: www.strava.com, Map my Run/Walk – www.mapmywalk.com, Adidas Runtastic – www.runtastic.com, Nike+ Run Club – www.nike.com/ca/nrc-app, Fitbit (No Fitbit required) – www.fitbit.com

2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Entertainment

2:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. – Facebook LIVE thank you!

Many items are available to be won as prizes, or through the online auction. For more details on the items available so far, click here.



Registrants have chances to win prizes 3 ways!

1) Donations collected before August 23rd over:

$25 can receive a Superhero Mask, Bracelet, or Pen!

$50 can receive a $10 Starbucks Gift Card or Superhero Cape!

$75 can receive a Huntington T-shirt! (as seen below, please make sure they can specific sizing)

** Pick up your prizes at Olympic Village on Sunday September 6th at 10:00 am – 3:00 pm. Shipping will cost extra

2) Best Costume will receive a Special Mystery Prize

3) Most Money Donated will win an even BIGGER Mystery Prize!!!

4) Online Auction

For more details on the items available so far, click here!