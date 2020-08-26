BC Transit – Service Changes to Central Fraser Valley (Abbotsford/Mission) – Starting September 8

Fraser Valley – – BC Transit, the City of Abbotsford and the District of Mission are announcing a seasonal service change in the Central Fraser Valley Transit System effective September 8.

BC Transit works hard to match service with demand, and this service change will see the reinstatement of seasonal routes in the transit system.

Routes 22 East Townline, 24 Centre Loop and 26 Bourquin will return to service. Full schedules are available on our website.

Following the guidance of the Provincial Health Officer and WorkSafeBC, and drawing on the best practices of the transit industry worldwide, BC Transit is continuing with many of the safety measures put in place to respond to COVID-19, and is implementing additional practices and procedures to align with BC’s Restart Plan.

Details are available at bctransit.com/covid19.

For more information on routes, fares and schedules, visit bctransit.com/central-fraser-valley.