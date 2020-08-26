Abbotsford Police Foundation‎ 6th Annual Crime Is Toast – Breakfast with the Chief – October 21

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn August 26, 2020

Abbotsford – In honour of their 15th anniversary, APF are working hard to bring you an outstanding event. This year, they are going VIRTUAL!

APF look forward to hearing from Chief Serr as he shares highlights from the AbbyPD and look forward to showcasing the latest AbbyPD initiatives funded through your generosity!

Please hold the date in your calendar. The Facebook page is here.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Abbotsford Police Foundation‎ 6th Annual Crime Is Toast – Breakfast with the Chief – October 21"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.