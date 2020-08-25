Illegal Drugs Toxicity Deaths Set Another Record in July- BC Average 5.6 Dead Every Day- Abby, CHWK on Pace To Double 2019 Numbers

Fraser Valley – The numbers continue to climb, as does the death rate for Illegal Drugs Toxicity Deaths in the Province, and the Fraser Valley.

The full report is here.

In July 2020, there were 175 suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths. This represents a 136%increase over the number of deaths seen in July 2019 (74).

•The July 2020 total represents the third consecutive month where the number of illicit drug toxicity deaths in B.C. has surpassed 170 (another record).

•The number of illicit drug toxicity deaths in July 2020 equates to about 5.6 deaths per day.

•In 2020, 68% of those dying were aged 19 to 49. Males accounted for 79% of deaths in 2020to date.

Abbotsford and Chilliwack are on pace to almost double the death count from 2019.

This comes on the heels of as reality check across the street from the FVN office. Last Wednesday, a young man OD’d and fortunately, FVN staff have a naloxone kit in the fridge. With the help of two street people, he was revived by the time paramedics arrived. His current condition is not known.