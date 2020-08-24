Local MP Strahl Congratulates Erin O’Toole, Newly Elected Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada

Chilliwack/Ottawa/Toronto – On Sunday night the Conservative Party of Canada elected Erin O’Toole as its new leader. Mark Strahl, Member of Parliament for Chilliwack—Hope extended his sincere congratulations to Erin O’Toole, the newly elected Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and Leader of the Official Opposition.

This after concerns about ballot counting machines that were literally eating the ballets during the first round vote.

In response to Erin O’Toole’s unifying victory, MP Strahl released the following statement:

“Congratulations to my friend Erin O’Toole for winning the Conservative Party of Canada leadership race.”

“The Conservative Party leadership election was decided in three ballots. The local Conservative Party membership in Chilliwack—Hope was behind Erin, with 78% support on the final ballot. Special thanks to Leslyn Lewis who ran a great campaign and received sizable local support on the first and second ballots. Thanks to all four candidates for putting their names forward in this historic leadership race where we secured more votes in our Party’s history and our highest voter turnout ever.”

2020 Conservative Leadership Election Results in Chilliwack—Hope:

“Erin is ready to hit the ground running to hold Justin Trudeau to account in the House of Commons. Erin is a principled leader with real-world experience who will fight for all Canadians.”

“Under Erin’s leadership, we will come together as a strong, united party. We will respect one another and our diversity of opinions and we will work together like never before.”

“Erin will engage Canadians from coast to coast to coast and deliver a compelling, positive and principled vision for the future of our country.”

“Thank you to outgoing Leader Andrew Scheer and his wife, Jill for their service and sacrifice for the party and the country over the last three years.”

“Erin O’Toole has a plan to get our country back on its feet by rebuilding our nation to make us more prosperous, more secure, more resilient and more independent than ever before. I look forward to working with him to make that happen.”