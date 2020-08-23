Wildfire On Coquihalla Outside of Merritt (VIDEO) TOPICS:Coquihallawildfire Reaon Ford/Twitter Posted By: Don Lehn August 23, 2020 Merritt – So far (as of August 22) a new wildfire, human caused, has burned two hectares. It is near the Coquihalla Highway (Fox Farm Road) and footage was taken to Twitter by Free Lance Broadcaster Reaon Ford. New wildfire along the Coquihalla, just south of Merritt. Crews just arriving when we passed by around 12:40.@news1130 @CBCVancouver @CKNW pic.twitter.com/3knGcbeVPS— Reaon Ford (@reaonford) August 22, 2020
