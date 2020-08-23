COVID Concerns at Abby Seniors Home, Hope Gas Station

Abbotsford/Hope – Fraser Health has confirmed a COVID-19 case with staff member at MSA Manor.

from the Fraser Health website – A staff member at MSA Manor has tested positive for COVID-19. A Fraser Health rapid response team is at the site and communication with residents and families is underway.

MSA Manor is a long term care facility in Abbotsford owned and operated by Maplewood Care Society. The staff member is currently in self-isolation at their home.

Meanwhile in Hope:

Fraser Health is warning the public about a possible COVID-19 exposure at the Hope River Esso gas station and restaurant.

The Hope River General Store, which houses the gas station, gift shop and and restaurant along the Trans-Canada Highway 20 kilometres from Hope, is the site of a ‘possible public COVID-19 exposure.’ The health authority is recommending anyone who was at the store on the following dates and times to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19:

Aug. 6 between 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 7 between 10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 13 between 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 14 between 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.