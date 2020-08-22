Wildfire On Coquihalla Outside of Merritt (VIDEO)

TOPICS:
Reaon Ford/Twitter

Posted By: Don Lehn August 22, 2020

Merritt – So far (as of August 22) a new wildfire, human caused, has burned two hectares.

It is near the Coquihalla Highway (Fox Farm Road) and footage was taken to Twitter by Free Lance Broadcaster Reaon Ford.

