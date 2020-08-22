Vedder River Art Walk – Sunday August 23

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Community Arts Council Vedder River Art Walk, produced by the Chilliwack Arts Council with support from The City of Chilliwack and in conjunction with The Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce, is Sunday

A socially distanced, free, outdoor event for the whole family. The public is invited to stroll, bike or run along the Vedder River and discover local artists, musicians and performers stationed along various locations on the Vedder River Rotary Trail.

Sunday August 23rd, 11 AM to 8 PM

Trevor McDonald will be your MC for the day.

Trevor McDonald/Facebook