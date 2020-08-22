Mission Raceway Cancels Remainder of 2020 Season

Mission – Racing fans have been in a conundrum over COVID. Both Mission Raceway Park and Agassiz Speedway have tried to work around social distancing. Agassiz Speedway has been streaming their races with no spectators in the stands.

Agassiz Speedway will continue with their 2020 racing season.

That is not the case for Mission, as the restrictions for 50 or less spectators is not financially feasible.

From their Facebook page Mission Raceway Park :

This isn’t the post we wanted to make but unfortunately we have been informed by the local health authorities that moving forward we are strictly limited to 50 people max at events or we will be fined heavily and Shut down completely .. This means we are having to cancel all of the scheduled events for the rest of the 2020 season untill further notice. We hope you understand this and we’re very sorry for the inconvenience this may cause for some but it is out of our hands.