Masks at Superstore Mandatory Starting August 29

Toronto/Fraser Valley – In a blunt Facebook posting on Saturday, with no other background from management or their social media team. Real Canadian Superstore announced that masks were mandatory starting August 29.

Starting Saturday August 29, 2020 masks or face coverings will be mandatory at all Real Canadian Superstore® locations. We appreciate your support as we work together to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Superstore is following the lead from many other retailers including Walmart as well as BC Transit and Translink.