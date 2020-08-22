Masks at Superstore Mandatory Starting August 29

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn August 22, 2020

Toronto/Fraser Valley – In a blunt Facebook posting on Saturday, with no other background from management or their social media team. Real Canadian Superstore announced that masks were mandatory starting August 29.

Starting Saturday August 29, 2020 masks or face coverings will be mandatory at all Real Canadian Superstore® locations. We appreciate your support as we work together to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Superstore is following the lead from many other retailers including Walmart as well as BC Transit and Translink.

Image may contain: text that says 'Dear customers Masks/face coverings will be mandatory Aug 29th. Thank you for understanding. REAL CANADIAN SUPERSTORE'
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Masks at Superstore Mandatory Starting August 29"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.